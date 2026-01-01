What These Famous 70s Wrestlers Are Doing Today

Though members of the industry likely weren't aware at the time, the 1970s proved to be the final decade dominated by the territory system in pro wrestling. Compared to the mainstream attention wrestling received in the early days of the territories, the '70s saw a decline in its popularity, allowing for Vince McMahon and his World Wrestling Federation to effectively end the system altogether in the decade that followed.

Because of how the territory system was set up, most wrestlers at the time were able to become regional stars at best. Still, there were some who were able to break through into more national (or even worldwide) popularity, traveling from promotion to promotion and building a following as they went.

Alas, with the decade now 45 years in the rearview mirror, many of the era's biggest stars have passed on. Towering figures like Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, and Dusty Rhodes are no longer with us. Thankfully, some of their contemporaries are still here and able to witness the long-lasting ramifications their careers had on the pro wrestling industry.