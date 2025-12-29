AEW's Jim Ross Responds To Racism Accusation From Former WWE Star D-Von Dudley

Nearly a year ago, former WWE star D-Von Dudley caused a bit of a stir when he accused a former WWE higher up of making racist remarks to him early in his WWE tenure. While D-Von initially didn't name anyone, both he and former WWE star Maven hinted that the higher up was none other than former WWE Head of Talent relations and current AEW commentator Jim Ross. Not long after, D-Von would confirm it was Ross who made the comments.

Surprisingly, Ross remained silent on the matter until the latest episode of "Grilling JR," when a fan sent in a question about D-Von's accusations. After co-host Conrad Thompson explained that Ross had delayed giving a response due to his numerous health issues over the last few months, Ross started by saying the accusation "doesn't merit a response." However, after talking about how much he liked D-Von and detailing his history with the Dudleys, Ross did issue a response, denying he ever made racist comments towards D-Von.

"I was shocked to hear that, because I don't recall, Conrad, ever having a cross word with D-Von Dudley," Ross said. "I always respected him and his work, I loved the Dudley tag team, so I was...it took me totally off guard. I never said that to D-Von Dudley. And why he would conjure up that, I guess to get attention.

"I thought 'Well, maybe with his post-wrestling life as Bubba is,' cause Bubba's made a tremendous success of himself as a broadcaster. And still works. So I never said. And I wish it had...some people, I'm sure, are still going to believe it, and that's their prerogative. But I'm not angry with D-Von, I'm just curious. I don't understand why he went there, I just don't get it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription