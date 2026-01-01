Matt Hardy Believes WWE NXT Star Will Eventually Regret Their Finisher

Moves like Matt Hardy's Twist of Fate have fed wrestling fans and inspired aspiring wrestlers for generations. After signing with the WWE in 2022, "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca has come into her own over the last three years, and her Sol Snatcher finisher is building its own legacy, similar to Hardy's. After a big upset win over the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion and veteran of the craft, Bayley, Hardy offers some critical criticism of Ruca's finisher before revealing his thoughts on their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I know she is very talented. That finisher is going to be something, I think, as you get older, you're going to regret doing," Hardy warned on his "Extreme Life" podcast. "But the match was done really smart because one, I respected the match they had. Bayley is a very smart performer. They didn't prostitute anything in there. The things they kicked out of were things that were totally kick-outable. They didn't prostitute finishes. They had these cool sequences. There were innovative and like you said...put a lot of thought maybe structure the match to get a specific reaction...Anything they did didn't get damaged by kicking out, or underselling it, or no selling it. I love, love, love the fact she hit her finisher, the Sol Snatcher, and then Bayley was in the ropes underneath, and they pull out, but they go directly to the finish after that...I love that fact. I loved how they ended that match. It was on a perfect note."

With the help of Sol Snatcher, Ruca earned both the WWE NXT Women's North American and Women's Speed Championships. Recognizing that those reigns and her fight against Bayley are stepping stones to establishing her own name as a household brand, she took her confidence to a new level by challenging Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's United States Championship. Despite coming up short in the match, her cool vibes are bound to splash into new and bigger waters in 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.