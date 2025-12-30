AEW Star Jack Perry Offers Insight Into Jurassic Express Reunion With Luchasaurus

Jurassic Express reunited at All Out after a three-year hiatus, and Jack Perry has discussed the idea behind resurrecting the group.

Perry and Luchasaurus got together in September, when the former returned to AEW television after a 10-month absence. In an interview with Renee Paquette, Perry explained that AEW keeps changing every time he returns, before detailing why he wanted to abandon the Scapegoat character for a Jurassic Express reunion.

"Again, I thought I was going to — I think my last one was at Full Gear, and I expected to be back in January — and then I didn't get back till like, was it September in Toronto? And then it had been too long. I was like, I can't do the Scapegoat thing anymore," said Perry.

He detailed his tag team partner Luchasaurus' health issues, which stemmed from a case of pneumonia that he claims nearly led to the masked star's death due to its severity. He felt that, as both of them had been out for a long time, it made sense to reunite Jurassic Express.

"[Luchasaurus' health issues] That was nuts. And then he ended up being off for such a long time as well. And then I forget exactly how it came up, but we ended up, and it was like, 'We should probably just come back together right now because I need kind of like a palate cleanser. You do too, and it's been years.' So, we decided, 'Yeah, we're gonna come back together,' which ended up being kind of very hard to get to work out, like scheduling-wise or something. I knew people were going to know like it, they would know who we were. But I didn't know how much people would care, kind of because it's been a while," he recalled.

The Jurassic Express reunion, unfortunately, didn't feature the third member of the group, Marko Stunt, who is no longer a part of AEW.