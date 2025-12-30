Eric Bischoff Believes TNA Could Become Number-Two Wrestling Promotion In 2026

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is bullish about TNA Wrestling becoming the no. 2 pro wrestling promotion in 2026.

Earlier this year, Bischoff boldly stated that TNA would usurp AEW as the second most popular wrestling promotion behind WWE. Speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff said that after the promotion secured a TV partner, it would be primed to claim that spot.

"I know we're going to talk about predictions, but I predicted this about a year ago, I think, maybe less than that, maybe six, eight months ago. I think I came out and said, I predict TNA is going to end up getting a television partner, and I predict within a year they'll be the number two wrestling company in the country or something to that effect," he said. "It was close to that, and I think that's probably going to come true in 2026. Maybe sooner than later."

Bischoff believes that we will get a clear idea of the future direction of TNA after the first rating that comes out for their debut show on AMC, which will be on January 15.

"Look for the ratings to come out. That's going to tell us everything. If it gets a tune-in, if there is a significant tune-in factor, that means there's awareness. And if there's awareness and interest and it converts to a tune-in, that will pretty much tell us what the future looks like for TNA because it probably will fall in line with WWE when it premiered on Fox, to whatever the number was. Was it 5.3 million or 4.8 or some massive number? And it was down to 2.5 within weeks. If your tune-in is a 10 and you're able to hold a six, that's a win. The question is, what is their six? What is that number? And that's what we'll find out. But you can pretty much predict it."

TNA's first show under the AMC umbrella will be an Impact episode from Texas on January 15, followed by the first pay-per-view of 2026, Genesis, on January 17.