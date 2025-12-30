AEW's MJF Shares Regret Over Missing Match Against WWE Star John Cena

Now that John Cena has officially retired from professional wrestling, many younger stars who looked up to the 17-time World Champion will never have the opportunity to step in the ring with him, including AEW World Champion MJF. Speaking with Brandon Walker on "Mostly Sports," Friedman explained that he was disappointed to learn that he'll never get to share the ring with Cena, and admitted that the "Never Seen 17" was his favorite wrestler before he fell in love with a current WWE Champion.

"I think that there is a different world where that match would have happened. Unfortunately, it's not this one. I've had so many incredible run-ins with John where we've shot the s**t. He's an incredible guy. He watches our product. He's seen my stuff. He was very complimentary. Obviously, I'm super complimentary to him. I've said it before in other interviews, but before CM Punk, my favorite wrestler growing up as a kid was John Cena. He was a fat head on my wall in my bedroom. So, I'd wake up, salute the OG, and then get ready for school."

MJF's most public encounter with Cena was at the premiere of "The Iron Claw" two years ago, where both men were seen shaking hands on the red carpet. In 2024, Cena opened up about meeting MJF, stating that the AEW star made his night, but revealed that he subtly asked him to consider wrestling for WWE one day.

