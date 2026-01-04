Eric Bischoff On 'Bizarre' Raja Jackson Incident: 'Explain That To A Jury'

Earlier this year, an indie event in Los Angeles was at the center of controversy when the son of UFC legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Raja Jackson, brutally attacked indie wrestler Stuart Smith (Syko Su) in the ring. While Raja is facing one count of felony battery for the attack, Eric Bischoff doubts anything serious will come from the case.

"Ain't no way he's getting convicted. He will never get convicted," Bischoff opined during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. "He should plead 'Not guilty.' I'm sorry, that story is so freaking bizarre on the surface." As Bischoff noted, the story behind the attack has always been odd, while former indie wrestler AJ Mana recounted what happened during several podcast appearances, other sources have shared different accounts.

"Explain that to a jury!" Bischoff exclaimed after recalling how Smith was seen on camera hitting Raja with a beer can prior to his attack in the ring. "There's no jury out there that's going to hear this story, as bizarre as it is, and have them all agree on anything; it's a waste of time!" However, Bischoff added that he thinks Raja will face a civil lawsuit either way, but seriously doubts that he'll face anything criminal. "Can you imagine arguing this in front of a jury?"

Bischoff went on to claim that while Raja's actions can't be justified, he believes it could be understood. Former WWE wrestler and lawyer David Otunga however believes it'll be a 'slam-dunk' for prosecutors, and insists that Raja takes a plea deal.

