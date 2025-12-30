Backstage Report On Chad Gable's WWE Return

While the El Grande Americano character has continued to be a presence in WWE and AAA throughout 2025, even growing his ranks with Rayo and Bravo Americano, it's happened without Chad Gable behind the mask. The WWE star has been MIA from the promotion since being sidelined with shoulder surgery during the summer, forcing Ludwig Kaiser to don the mask in his steed. Since then, many have wondered when Gable could finally be cleared for action.

It appears that return could be coming up quite soon. Fightful Select reports that sources within WWE claim Gable is slated to return to the promotion within the next month. While it's expected that Gable will be ready to go by the Royal Rumble at the latest, there is hope that he could be returning to the ring even sooner than that. The update continues the positive trend in Gable's recovery following a report last month that the former Tag Team Champion had been spotted in the WWE Performance Center, training for his return. Gable has continued to train at the PC since then.

In regards to Gable and El Grande Americano, it's believed that Gable's return will lead to WWE "addressing" the situation involving the gimmick, though it's unclear whether it will lead to a feud between Gable and the Americanos, an alliance between them, or Gable replacing Kaiser under the mask. It was noted, however, that Gable's injury had forced WWE to scrap numerous plans involving him as Americano during the summer, suggesting that WWE may be looking to slot Gable into a role involving the gimmick once he returns.