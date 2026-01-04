Je'Von Evans Names WWE Dream Matches

"WWE NXT" standout Je'Von Evans has not only made a huge impact in the company's developmental brand, he's also already made a huge splash on the main roster. Following his match alongside TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater against then-WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee at Saturday Night's Main Event, which featured John Cena's final match, Evans has entered free agency and is weighing his options, in storyline, between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." "The Young OG" spoke on the "Battleground Podcast" about who his dream opponents in WWE are now that he's worked his way up to the big leagues.

"The little kid in me, little Je'Von, of course I have one with me and CM Punk," he said. "Me and CM Punk, that's the little Je'Von asking. One main thing for me especially is Rey Mysterio. We would just go crazy and he can still go! I might have to get him in his WCW bag."

Evans, Sol Ruca, and NXT Champion Oba Femi all impressed with their Saturday Night's Main Event performances and are reportedly set to be called up to the main roster imminently, as well as Joe Hendry and Trick Williams. Evans did not hold any championships in "NXT," but most recently held the Deadlock Pro-Wrestling Worlds Championship as Jay Malachi in 2023.

In addition to taking on Styles and Lee on the main roster, Evans also faced GUNTHER in the first round of the "Last Time is Now" tournament and most recently defeated Rayo Americano on "Raw." He also has a victory over The Miz on the blue brand.

