Kevin Nash Comments On Strained Relationship Between Vince McMahon & Jim Ross In WWE

Despite working together for more than three decades, the relationship between former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former WWE announcer/head of talent relations Jim Ross always came off as a tad prickly. This was in large part due to many storylines where McMahon seemed to take pride in mocking Ross, as well as the numerous times McMahon fired and then rehired him. Their issues recently came up again when Ross talked about the rocky relationship, and stated his belief that McMahon treated him a certain way due to jealousy.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash found himself working alongside Ross and McMahon at several points during his career, and got to see first hand how McMahon treated Ross. On the latest "Kliq This," Nash confirmed that McMahon could be very mean to the Hall of Fame announcer.

"He gave JR a f*****g horrible time when he had that Bells Palsy," Nash said. "Vince isn't going to get the Humanitarian of the Year award, any time soon, so...I don't think he's going to be up for the Walter Payton award."

Nash was then asked if McMahon behaved that way towards other members of the WWE roster/production team, including himself.

"Yeah...but not to me," Nash said. "But I'm just saying, it's like everything. When I was f*****g 5'9 in sixth grade, s**t, no, fourth [grade], like 100 lbs, and I got my ass beat every f*****g day, you know? Like...I saw f*****g kids get picked on all the time. One of them was me. As life goes on, then that just doesn't happen anymore...I'm just saying...I've lived the life of f*****g being picked on, and I've also watched...it's always going to be 'The strong survive.' And in essence, people know the actual thing is the one who survives is the one that can adapt."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription