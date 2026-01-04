AEW's Young Bucks Reflect On History With Newly-Reunited Jurassic Express
The relationship between The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express is a winding one as the two duos have found themselves on both the same and opposite ends of the ring in AEW. At AEW Full Gear 2025, the pairs were back in sync when they fought off a post-match attack from The Don Callis Family. A month earlier, The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express wrestled each other in a tag match at WrestleDream for a $500,000 prize.
While appearing on "The Takedown on SI" ahead of WrestleDream, The Young Bucks reflected on their history with Jurassic Express' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. "I think the last time we actually wrestled them was in the same exact arena. Kind of crazy and full circle because I think it was in 2022," Nick Jackson said. "But like Matt said, it's been two to three years. That was one of my favorite Dynamite matches we ever had, so we're going to try to top it because that's how we do it on pay-per-view."
As Nick alluded to, he and Matt Jackson previously dethroned Jurassic Express as AEW World Tag Team Champions in a ladder match at St. Louis' Chaifetz Arena in June 2022. That same venue also hosted their clash over cash at WrestleDream 2025.
For Matt Jackson, another tag title match between them recently emerged as a source of motivation. "I went and watched our three-way tag we had with them, and Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Man, I forgot how much I really like that match. It's one of my all time favorites. Yeah, it's really good. I was kind of watching this morning while I was doing cardio, getting a little bit of inspiration," Matt said, referencing the three-way tag that took place at AEW Revolution 2022.
The Jurassic Express Reunion 'Just Feels Right,' According To Matt Jackson
After three years apart, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus officially reunited as Jurassic Express at the 2025 AEW All Out pay-per-view, with the latter saving the former from a further beatdown at the hands of The Young Bucks. Despite their then-on-screen beef, both Matt and Jackson agree that the re-formed duo is a positive for both All Elite Wretling and its fans.
"The OGs are what built this company in the first place," Nick said. "So having them on pay-per-view in big spots, I feel is rewarding, not only to the wrestlers, but to the fans who have invested years and years of time watching these acts."
"I think it creates this warm feeling, this feeling of being at home," Matt added. "It's like, 'Oh, these are the guys that I first watched.' It's funny, people still go, 'Well, there's still a new company.' But really we just celebrated six years now, so we have enough history now, enough rich history where wrestlers feel nostalgic in a way ... We have a lot of new fans too, who probably didn't watch in the very beginning, but they'd heard about stories or they've seen old clips. I think it's fun for them because now they get to relive the past. Those two together, I don't know what it is, it just feels right."
During their in-ring encounter at WrestleDream, Jurassic Express defeated Matt and Nick (and claimed half-a-million dollars), courtesy of a Countdown to Extinction. In the present day, Matt and Nick remain out of action for an undisclosed period of time. Meanwhile, Perry competed in the 2025 Continental Classic, earning wins over "Speedball" Mike Bailey and PAC of the Death Riders. Whether the four will continue to be on friendly terms in 2026 has yet to be seen.
