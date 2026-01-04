AEW's Young Bucks Reflect On History With Newly-Reunited Jurassic Express

The relationship between The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express is a winding one as the two duos have found themselves on both the same and opposite ends of the ring in AEW. At AEW Full Gear 2025, the pairs were back in sync when they fought off a post-match attack from The Don Callis Family. A month earlier, The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express wrestled each other in a tag match at WrestleDream for a $500,000 prize.

While appearing on "The Takedown on SI" ahead of WrestleDream, The Young Bucks reflected on their history with Jurassic Express' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. "I think the last time we actually wrestled them was in the same exact arena. Kind of crazy and full circle because I think it was in 2022," Nick Jackson said. "But like Matt said, it's been two to three years. That was one of my favorite Dynamite matches we ever had, so we're going to try to top it because that's how we do it on pay-per-view."

As Nick alluded to, he and Matt Jackson previously dethroned Jurassic Express as AEW World Tag Team Champions in a ladder match at St. Louis' Chaifetz Arena in June 2022. That same venue also hosted their clash over cash at WrestleDream 2025.

For Matt Jackson, another tag title match between them recently emerged as a source of motivation. "I went and watched our three-way tag we had with them, and Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Man, I forgot how much I really like that match. It's one of my all time favorites. Yeah, it's really good. I was kind of watching this morning while I was doing cardio, getting a little bit of inspiration," Matt said, referencing the three-way tag that took place at AEW Revolution 2022.