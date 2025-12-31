AEW's Tony Khan Reflects On Relationship With Hiroshi Tanahashi Ahead Of WK20 Retirement

Only a few more days remain until New Japan Pro Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestles the final match of his career against AEW star and long-time rival Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 20, and everyone is in a nostalgic mood regarding "The Ace." This includes AEW owner Tony Khan, who stopped by "Q101" this past week and was asked about Tanahashi's last match and working with the New Japan legend, both as a talent and as an executive. Khan was, unsurprisingly, very positive about Tanahashi.

"I really like Hiroshi Tanahashi as my counterpart," Khan said. "As the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling, we have an excellent relationship. But also, he's wrestled here for me before. And I had a great relationship, as a wrestler and a producer, with him as well."

Khan revealed his appreciation for Tanahashi motivated him to create a special AEW send-off for him at Forbidden Door this year, where Tanahashi teamed with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, and Darby Allin to defeat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks in a Lights Out Cage Match. Featuring plenty of figures from Tanahashi's past, including his Forbidden Door 2022 opponent Moxley, Khan felt it added to what was already a strong retirement tour for "The Ace."

"To see all these great stars together in the Lights Out Cage Match made me very happy, but also I'm very happy that Tanahashi's having this amazing run towards his retirement," Khan said. "He's achieved so much in his career. Who's to say where we'd all be without him right now. And I think it's awesome that New Japan Pro Wrestling's having this great business lift, and doing very well, and they're going to sell so many tickets for Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match. And I'm very happy that AEW's able to be involved in any way in this show."