WWE WHC CM Punk Has Cheeky Response To Kevin Nash Criticism

Earlier this week, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash criticized CM Punk's performance in the main event of the December 22 edition of "WWE Raw," when he teamed with Rey Mysterio to engage in battle with Bronson Reed and Austin Theory. Nash claimed that Punk was "slow" in the ring and that watching him wrestle in a t-shirt as the World Heavyweight Champion was a bad look, in addition to suggesting that the "Best In The World's" career is coming to an end. Although some fans agreed that Punk's ability in the ring has deteriorated, the world champion took the opportunity to respond to Nash's comments during a match with Bronson Reed on WWE's Live Holiday Tour.

At the beginning of the match, Punk teased taking off his shirt three times before eventually ripping it off and comedically revealed that he was wearing the same one underneath.

"CM PUNK TROLLING KEVIN NASH LMFAOOO. During tonight's #WWEFortMyers he took off his shirt revealing to have another one underneath lmao."

During tonight's #WWEFortMyers he took off his shirt revealing to have another one underneath lmao 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ia3FsIYIEV — Teffo (@Teffo_01) December 31, 2025

Nash also feels that Punk should lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Bron Breakker this upcoming Monday, as both men are set to fight over the title on the first "Raw" of 2026. In addition to Punk and Breakker's clash over the gold, two other title matches will take place on the show, as Becky Lynch will look to recapture the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Maxxine Dupri, while Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships.