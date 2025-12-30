WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Criticizes CM Punk's Recent Raw Performance

On the December 22 edition of "WWE Raw," CM Punk and Rey Mysterio shockingly lost to Austin Theory and Bronson Reed in the main event of the show. Despite the spotlight being on Theory following his return to the ring, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash wanted to shine a light on Punk's efforts in the match, which he believed were lackluster ahead of his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defence against Bron Breakker on the first "Raw" of 2026.

"I watched Punk in the main event of that match last Monday. Number one, if you're the Heavyweight Champion of the WWE and you wrestle in a t-shirt, Ouch. Number two, his punches looked really slow. He looks slow. I think it's time for him. I think he's done. I think Bron should beat him," Nash claimed on a new episode of "Kliq This."

In addition to Punk's championship match with Breakker next Monday, two other titles will be defended on the show. Becky Lynch is set to get her rematch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, while Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will look to capture the Kabuki Warriors' Women's Tag Team Titles. All three marquee matchups will also take place on the first "Raw" to have a "Stranger Things" crossover, with the popular Netflix series being the theme for next week's show.

