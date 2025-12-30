WWE RAW 12/29/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I think I will be forever confused by WWE's handling of Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. She's treated like she's a huge star everywhere, but when it comes to her booking, it doesn't make much sense, and it happens more often than not. Tonight was a good example of that. If you were confused last week when matches were announced for next week's Netflix anniversary episode of "Raw," you weren't alone, but WWE did indeed make it known that Vaquer would be taking on Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella tonight, rather than on the special episode that WWE is hyping up to be a big deal.

I also can't remember the last time a Women's World Championship match was the main event of "Raw." I initially thought it would be Austin Theory and Rey Mysterio taking the main event spot of the show, so I can't complain on that end too much. I'd much rather the WWE Tag Team Championships get the main event over Theory, who I just can't get on board with yet. And it of course makes sense with the Uso's big win. So, if it doesn't main event tonight, with good reason, then put it anywhere on next week's show!

Even if you don't think Vaquer is a big deal, the storyline with Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and the recently-returned Liv Morgan is another women's storyline that has the potential to be a good one if it was given just a little more time every week. Rodriguez told the other women to stay in the back, but it would have been more interesting if at least Morgan somehow tried to get involved and cost her friend the match. Or, if Morgan came out, and Perez followed only to drag her back, causing more tension there. Furthering that storyline, despite what Rodriguez told her stablemates initially, would have made this match tonight a little more interesting. The match would have also felt like it meant a little more, as it really just felt like another win for Vaquer that she didn't necessarily need on a show that didn't mean much overall outside of the main event.

Despite Bella losing clean when Vaquer stole the pin on her after a chokeslam from Rodriguez, I would guess she asks for yet another rematch, which I really don't want to see. It's the end of the year, so everything feels like it is in some sort of weird holding pattern before things get underway ahead of the Royal Rumble, and there wasn't much about tonight's show to get me excited. I'm glad Vaquer held on to the championship, but the match was nothing to write home about.

Written by Daisy Ruth