AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Responds To Criticism Of NJPW Partnership

New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest event of the year is just around the corner as Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. Of the featured matches, the one that has the most at stake is the double title match between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita and the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, with the winner walking away with both belts. Tsuji has been very outspoken about NJPW's relationship with AEW and the fact that New Japan's top prize is currently being held by an outsider who isn't focused on NJPW. He even went as far as to say that New Japan should cut ties with AEW and focus on themselves.

However, during an interview with the official NJPW website, Takeshita addressed Tsuji's comments. "I saw that, on NJPWWorld. About how I carry myself as a champion. He said he wanted me to be talking about only ever being a big match player, I think that's misreading me," Takeshita said. "If I'd have come out and said 'I'm a big star, I only ever work the big shows' then it would sound cool, and I might come across as a big deal in my own mouth, but that wouldn't be me. I'm a geek for wrestling. I want to wrestle whenever and wherever I can and see and do stuff people haven't seen or done before. I get motivated by being in there with the best and that all goes for Japan as well as overseas."

Takeshita continued by understanding that Tsuji is very proud of being loyal to NJPW. However, if Tsuji cared as much about the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as Takeshita does and not complain about the belt being held hostage, "The Alpha" thinks Tsuji should just try and take it from him.