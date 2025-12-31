AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Responds To Criticism Of NJPW Partnership
New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest event of the year is just around the corner as Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. Of the featured matches, the one that has the most at stake is the double title match between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita and the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, with the winner walking away with both belts. Tsuji has been very outspoken about NJPW's relationship with AEW and the fact that New Japan's top prize is currently being held by an outsider who isn't focused on NJPW. He even went as far as to say that New Japan should cut ties with AEW and focus on themselves.
However, during an interview with the official NJPW website, Takeshita addressed Tsuji's comments. "I saw that, on NJPWWorld. About how I carry myself as a champion. He said he wanted me to be talking about only ever being a big match player, I think that's misreading me," Takeshita said. "If I'd have come out and said 'I'm a big star, I only ever work the big shows' then it would sound cool, and I might come across as a big deal in my own mouth, but that wouldn't be me. I'm a geek for wrestling. I want to wrestle whenever and wherever I can and see and do stuff people haven't seen or done before. I get motivated by being in there with the best and that all goes for Japan as well as overseas."
Takeshita continued by understanding that Tsuji is very proud of being loyal to NJPW. However, if Tsuji cared as much about the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as Takeshita does and not complain about the belt being held hostage, "The Alpha" thinks Tsuji should just try and take it from him.
Konosuke Takeshita On Bringing International Eyes To NJPW
Despite Yota Tsuji not being the biggest fan of New Japan's top prize being around the waist of someone from a promotion on the other side of the world, Konosuke Takeshita is proud to represent NJPW going into such a big event. He feels like he has brought the most international eyes to NJPW in some time, and believes he has done great work as champion.
"Yeah, I do. I'm on AEW TV, I have interviews with media over there, and I make sure that I'm called the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita, and I do what I can to talk about what this belt is and what it means. I just came back from the UK, and I brought the belt there. I bring the belt with me wherever I go, and that's all stuff only I can do as champion."
Due to his commitments to AEW, Tsuji isn't the only one who has criticized Takeshita for not making NJPW his main priority. With that said, he has looked back on his own upbringing in Osaka as a way to drown out the noise. "That's a tough one. Look, when I was a fan growing up in Osaka, I would always get mad that the great matches were all in Tokyo. So I get that, and if I put myself in a fan's shoes, hearing the champion say what I've been saying about showing the world this belt, I would think 'who cares! Why aren't you here?' (laughs). So I get it, I do. But it's called the IWGP World Heavyweight title. So I have to be on a worldwide stage."
Takeshita rounded off by stating that he used his Continental Classic campaign as a way to elevate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and knows that there will be fans supporting him on January 4. As for Tsuji, Takeshita thinks that if he is correct in what he believes in, then Tsuji will have to beat him at the Tokyo Dome.
