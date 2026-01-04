Why Did Cody Rhodes Change His Name?

Longtime fans of WWE star Cody Rhodes will know that the wrestler has gone through several name changes over the course of his career. In the end, he'd wind up regaining control of the name passed onto him by his late father, Dusty Rhodes, though the journey wasn't always easy.

Born Cody Runnels before taking on his dad's stage surname, Rhodes made it into WWE at an early age. He joined the promotion's developmental system in his early 20s before wrestling his first "WWE Raw" match in 2007, days after his 22nd birthday. While he didn't immediately rise to the top of the card, Rhodes was featured regularly in his early years, but former WWE President Vince McMahon saw fit to throw the young man a curveball in 2014.

Rhodes was tasked with adopting the character of Stardust, meaning he'd stop going by the Rhodes name in WWE and would instead dress up in a costume similar to his step-brother, Dustin Rhodes, who performed in WWE as Goldust. Though he did what he was instructed to do, Rhodes later referred to the Stardust character as "awful." He found himself taking part in increasingly silly storylines, eventually leading Rhodes to ask for his WWE release in 2016, which was granted. Sadly, Rhodes wouldn't be able to take his original wrestling name with him – at least not initially.