Tommy Dreamer Calls WWE RAW On Netflix A 'Win For Wrestling Fans'

Although the one year anniversary celebration of "WWE Raw" on Netflix may be right around the corner on January 5, WWE ended 2025 with a bang when Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso dethroned AJ Styles and Dragon Lee as World Tag Team Champions this past Monday. While speaking about the match and The Usos' win, current TNA Wrestling star Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the partnership between WWE and Netflix over the course of the last year during a recent edition of "Busted Open: After Dark".

"Monday Night Raw, with their move to Netflix. We're one year into this thing," Dreamer said. "I feel it's been successful. I've enjoyed Monday Night Raw. I've also hosted the majority of After Darks here. I would probably say about 85-90% of these After Darks, and it's not like I feel the need to like rip up the product or [be] like 'Oh, this was horrible!' I feel they consistently bring great wrestling entertainment each and every Monday night on Raw. It's been a win for Netflix, been a win for the wrestling fans, and tonight has been no different."

As of writing, three championships are set to be defended on January 5. CM Punk will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker of The Vision, while Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and Maxxine Dupri defends the Women's Intercontinental Championship against former titleholder Becky Lynch.

