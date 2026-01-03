WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/26/2025

The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2025, and the final two-hour edition of the show for the foreseeable future on December 26, was in the top spot for shows on cable, according to newly released data. The taped post-Christmas episode of the show saw an increase in ratings from the previous week, also taped in advance to let stars enjoy the holidays with their friends and families.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the December 26 episode of the blue brand drew an average of 1,138,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.27 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. It was an increase from the December 19 episode, which dipped below one million viewers at an average of 995,000, by 14 percent. The rating for the show was up 29 percent from the previous week's 0.21.

The episode was just three precent over the trailing four weeks average of 1,110,000 and eight percent over the average 0.25 rating. "SmackDown's" average rating was down 42 percent from the same quarter of 2024.

The post-Christmas episode of the show saw Carmelo Hayes dethrone Ilja Dragunov via United States Championship Open Challenge. It was also revealed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take on dangerous rival Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell Match in Berlin, Germany on January 9, with the stages of the match to be revealed on the January 2 edition of the show. Elsewhere on the December 26 episode, "WWE NXT" star Joe Hendry faced The Miz in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight and got some help from R-Truth, and Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre defeated Giulia and Kiana James.