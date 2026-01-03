Tony Khan Credits Samoa Joe With De-Escalating 'Most Stressful PPV Of All Time'

Tony Khan has credited Samoa Joe for calming the situation backstage after the infamous backstage fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In in 2023.

Khan recently spoke to "Q101," where he categorically stated that the first AEW show at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, All In. Joe, Khan said, ensured that the match between him and CM Punk went ahead, to give the British fans what they came to see.

"The most stressful pay-per-view is the Wembley. The first Wembley — by far," Khan began. "Samoa Joe saved the day there. I think it was very good that Samoa Joe de-escalated the situation and also that Samoa Joe made sure that the fans got the match that they thought they had paid to see. He went out there and everything was great and he was such a professional, and that exemplifies Samoa Joe in the ring and out of the ring. The most professional man. He was so great that day and so many other times."

Joe had previously stated that his goal on that day, following the fight, was to make sure he could give the fans what they had hoped for. The AEW CEO went on to heap further praise on Joe, describing him as a leader and captain, and expressing gratitude that the former WWE star is part of the promotion.

"He's one of the most incredible people I've ever met. What a leader Samoa Joe is in the ring and out of the ring. A captain — a true captain of a team. And I'm very blessed that he's in AEW," Khan added.

The veteran star has been a key part of the AEW roster ever since he joined the promotion in 2022, where he has had a few reigns as champion, including the AEW World Championship.