Ex-WWE NXT Star Cora Jade Lands Role In New Music Video From Former Raw Guest

Former "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade's (also known in the indies as Elayna Black) ventures outside of professional wrestling has appeared quite successful as of late, especially in her newest role as the main love interest in Machine Gun Kelly's recently dropped pop-punk music video, "Times of My Life," off his 2025 studio album, "Lost Americana."

The two-time American Music and two-time Billboard Music Award winner's song describes the long and lingering emotional turmoil that stays with someone after a breakup. In what some might argue as a 90s home movie cinematography style music video, Jade is seen smoking cigarettes, driving down quiet roads, lounging by the pool, and living a carefree life, all while Kelly reflects on the happiest times of his life with his ex.

Jade's career in WWE began in January of 2021. Last May, it was announced that WWE released several main roster and "NXT" Superstars, with the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion being one of them, marking the end of her four-year tenure. Since her departure, Jade returned to the independent scene, where she won her first-ever career singles title in the AWF (Arizona Wrestling Federation) Women's Championship before announcing her sabbatical from professional wrestling in late July to concentrate on her mental health.