Bully Ray Likes WWE's Austin Theory But Feels Part Of His Presentation Is 'Forced'

Former WWE star Bully Ray has discussed Austin Theory's recent mannerisms on WWE television, saying they make his tough-guy presentation feel forced.

While speaking on "Busted Open," former WWE star Bishop Dyer, aka Baron Corbin, was full of praise for Theory, arguing that he has the looks and athleticism, although he isn't a fan of the "angry face" Theory has showcased since being revealed as the masked man. He feels the look, which was on display when Theory joined the rest of "The Vision" on the December 29 edition of "WWE Raw," appears "forced," a sentiment WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also agreed with.

"I do believe — and I agree — this is an incredible spot for Austin Theory to be in, and a great faction for him to be involved with," began Ray. "When I was watching him standing there in the ring last night while Heyman was talking, just lined up with the others, I was looking at his hands. You saw his face, you saw that forced — you agreed with the term that I used, a very forced look on his face — one hand was balled into a fist, and the other hand was kind of a half fist. The body language there tells me, 'I'm not comfortable, I'm trying to look tough.' Whenever you're trying to do something in wrestling, it comes across as forced."

Ray feels that he and Dyer may notice body language more than others because they know they can handle themselves in a fight, compared to someone like Theory, who tries to project toughness. The WWE legend also thinks that Theory looked nervous, like someone under intense scrutiny. Theory, who was previously touted for big things during the Vince McMahon era, has, many believe, been held back under Triple H. However, that could change with his current run alongside The Vision under the guidance of Paul Heyman, who has shaped the careers of many greats.