Hornswoggle Mourns John Cena's WWE Retirement: 'The Greatest Human Ever'

John Cena's final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event proved to be an emotional event for not only his fans, but also his peers, with former WWE star Hornswoggle being one of them. Appearing on "Velvet Ropes," Hornswoggle explained why this retirement seemed to particularly rock the wrestling community, and even more so than the likes of Shawn Michaels and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"Austin being done didn't hit as hard. Ric Flair being done didn't hit as hard. Shawn Michaels being done didn't [hit as hard]. I think that's culturewide and wrestling fandomwide," Hornswoggle said. "I think about it of like Flair called his last match kind of, it was the if I lose, I'm done. Shawn called his last match; it was if I lose, I'm done. Austin rode off to the sunset after Mania and then he came back for the Kevin Owens match. But I cannot put a finger on why this one is hitting the wrestling community so big and I think it truly is because John Cena is just the greatest human ever. I think that's it. I think that's the only reasoning."

In Hornswoggle's case, he watched WWE's official tribute to Cena during his flight home from a public appearance, and admittedly, it had him "bawling like a baby." Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared visibly emotional after SNME as well, having stayed back to stare at the shoes and wristbands that Cena left behind in the ring.

For his final match, Cena wrestled GUNTHER, the winner of "The Last Time Is Now" tournament. Despite a valiant and lively effort from Cena, "The Ring General" eventually took him down with a series of sleeper holds, the last of which resulted in Cena tapping out.

