Deonna Purrazzo Says This Wrestler Is Her 'Fairy God Sister' In AEW

Following the January 1 edition of "ROH on HonorClub," wrestling veteran Madison Rayne revealed that she was now retired from in-ring competition, with her tag team match alongside Deonna Purrazzo serving as her official sendoff. This occasion proved to be emotional for both Rayne and Purrazzo, especially given that the former has been a long-time mentor for the latter.

During an interview with "Gabby AF," Purrazzo opened up about her relationship with Rayne, which has extended well beyond the ring. "Madison, I call her my fairy god sister. I don't want to get emotional, but she literally has believed in me as a human being and a professional wrestler in so many more instances than I've believed in myself. She's the reason I went to TNA. She's the reason I got a job in TNA. She's a large part of the reason I got an opportunity to get a job at AEW. So there was no way I was going to pass up on that opportunity because she doesn't wrestle that much anymore," Purrazzo said, referring to the pair's preceding tag match in Columbus, Ohio. "And for her to come back in her hometown and to do that was really exciting. I'm so glad I got to be a part of it."

As Purrazzo alluded to, she and Rayne initially reunited in the ring for a tag team match aired on the December 11 edition of "ROH on HonorClub." Together, the two defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante. Originally, though, Purrazzo wasn't even scheduled to take part in the respective Ring of Honor tapings.