Killer Kross Admits To 'Trolling' WWE Universe

Former WWE star Karrion Kross had a promising run in his last stint with WWE, despite some wild accusations against him, one of which was that he refused to take a back bump in the ring.

Social media has thrown up some wild allegations against wrestlers, like The Undertaker's fear of cucumbers, and a more recent one is that Kross can't take a back bump. In a recent interview with "Fightful Select," Kross rubbished those claims and recalled using those rumors to troll the audience further.

"Yeah, I figured it was just general trolling, and I took on an aspect of the character to troll people because I knew that it would garner traction from the audience of people on social media who like to troll, and it di. Karrion Kross became a bit of a troll on, you know, in the last year and a half with the backstage vignettes, and you know, he's gaslighting with Truth and Miz, when they utilize the character to split them up. I just figured it was trolling. I didn't think that anyone actually believed it. I think it's just sort of like a bunch of people getting online and being like, 'The sky is not just blue. It's also blue and white with the clouds, and at dusk it changes color.' Like, they just want to argue that the sky is not blue," he said.

He jokingly stated that his refusal to bump was the reason WWE put him on various big shows.

"'Dude, teach us like how did you get on Crown Jewel, Saudi Arabia, SummerSlam? Was it just not bumping?'" he asked sarastically. "And I said, 'Yes, you just need to do what I do. Never show up on the show. Stand 50 feet away from the camera in the background. Have no lines. Don't bump. They'll put you on the PLEs. Trust me.'"

A few weeks following the ridiculous rumor, Kross and his wife Scarlett left WWE, after their contracts expired.