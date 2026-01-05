Tommy Dreamer Chastises Moose For WWE NXT Bump

Tommy Dreamer has reprimanded TNA's Moose for taking a dangerous bump in a recent match.

Moose recently faced Ethan Page on "NXT," where he was backdropped on the steps. While discussing it on "Busted Open," Dreamer said that Moose was fine, but isn't happy that the TNA star is taking such risks.

"He was fine. He said he was a little beat up, and Moose, like I always yell at him for a lot of things, but he always takes these big bumps, and he messed himself up at Slammiversary, his lower back. Plus, the guy played eight years in the NFL, always bending over. He's a superior athlete. He really is. He's tough — as much as I make fun of him and at times, we want to punch him in his face — he's been performing at such a high level for so long, and I'm happy to see him get that spotlight, you know, on WWE television," he said.

Just recently, William Regal urged wrestlers not to perform dangerous spots that could cause serious injury, a stance that was backed by AEW's Kenny Omega. The Moose vs. Page match happened before Regal's advice, as the show was taped.

"But, yeah, that bump, I was like, well at least it was taped because we didn't have to get into because I would have normally said, well, wait and listen to all the conversation from the William Regal tweet out there and all the conversations the wrestling industry [has had], you know, Kenny Omega chimed in with a beautiful Tweet as well, where I was like, this is why Kenny's a leader, you know, because he's taking this advice and he was also one of those elite performers who has been banged up a couple of times," Regal added.

Thunder Rosa, who was also on the show, recalled how she broke her back due to such a spot, deeming it one of the most painful spots, and questioned the need to perform such moves.