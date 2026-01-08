Austin Theory Reflects On WWE WrestleMania 39 Win Over John Cena

Austin Theory has discussed his win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39 and how he now views his career differently.

Theory is seemingly getting a push from the WWE hierarchy, but this isn't the first time the promotion has identified him as someone with significant upside. During a previous push, he faced John Cena and even picked up a win over the WWE icon at WrestleMania, which he reflected on during a recent appearance on WWE's Raw Recap.

"Yeah, I can admit that being the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, youngest US champ, beating John Cena at WrestleMania, walking in the US champ, walking out the US champ, and I was, you know, in a place back then where I just hung onto that stuff so much, you know, and especially the John Cena thing. I don't know how many times I said his name, and tried to tell everybody that I did this, but it's one of those things where I'm at now mentally is like, hey, that guy, Austin Theory beat John Cena. People should already know that. I shouldn't have to tell you. And that's kind of where I'm at now with things," he said.

Theory then outlined and predicted what he hopes to do in the future, which marks a departure from his mindset after defeating Cena at WrestleMania.

"You're gonna see me accomplish stuff. You're gonna see me take whatever I want. And you know, I'm not chasing moments anymore. They're gonna come to me. And when you see that, you'll know. I don't have to tell you," added the newest member of The Vision.

Many thought the win over Cena would propel him to greater things in the promotion, but it ultimately proved to be a false dawn. However, with him now featuring alongside other promising young stars and under the tutelage of Paul Heyman, he could get another chance to shine and finally deliver on his promise.