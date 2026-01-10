5 Greatest WWE World Heavyweight Championship Matches, Ranked

Over years of programming, and with icons coming and going, WWE has also featured plenty of different title belts for its talent to pursue. Fans have been witness to the 24/7 and Hardcore titles, the International and World Martial Arts titles, and even a Million Dollar Championship. However, the most prestigious titles used over the past few decades have typically been the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

The latter tells a story of its own, quite literally inspired by stamped-out competition in WCW. In 2002, the company started "competing" with itself, with Brock Lesnar as WWE Champion being made exclusive to the "WWE SmackDown" brand, while "WWE Raw" made use of WCW's "Big Gold Belt" as the North Star of Monday nights. Over the next decade, the World Heavyweight Championship served as the primary and secondary title for the company at different points, until it was ultimately unified with the WWE Championship by Randy Orton at TLC 2013.

Another 10 years went by, with WWE eventually creating the Universal Championship to fill the gap left behind. However, in 2023, the World Heavyweight Championship was revived and rebooted when the "Raw" brand was without a main title, and it has since served as the top prize on Monday nights held by the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk.

So many years as one of the company's ultimate prizes has ensured the World Heavyweight Championship carries with it an extensive back catalog of instant classics, and it has fallen to this writer to determine the very best. Without further ado, here are the five greatest World Heavyweight Championship matches, ranked.