WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured During Live Event Match

It was not the most eventful 2025 for B-Fab, as the former Hit Row member worked only 19 matches throughout the year, including none of the last month. But while 2026 offered a chance at a fresh start, things did not begin the way she would've wanted, as Fightful Select reports that B-Fab was injured at a January 1 live event in Syracuse, where she wrestled WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. The injury resulted in B-Fab missing the January 2 episode of "SmackDown" one day later.

At the moment, it's believed that B-Fab suffered a concussion, although details remain scarce on whether that was in face the case, or if WWE pulled her from the road as a precautionary measure. As is always the issue with concussions or concussion scares, an exact timeline for B-Fab's return is unknown.

B-Fab is believed to be the second wrestler to get injured while wrestling Cargill during WWE's ongoing Holiday tour. On New Years Eve, "SmackDown" star Michin announced she had been pulled from the tour early, with reports later confirming she was believed to have suffered a shoulder injury while wrestling Cargill on December 27. In a cruel twist of fate, B-Fab was brought on to the tour as a replacement for Michin, who had been scheduled to wrestle Cargill throughout as the two built to a Women's Championship match originally scheduled for January 2.

It is unknown if B-Fab was meant to be a replacement opponent for Cargill on TV as well, or if she was merely a short-term substitute until Michin returned or a new challenger was chosen for Cargill. Like with B-Fab, the severity of Michin's injury remains a mystery.