WWE Hall Of Famers Set To Compete In Mr. Beast Game For Charity

Two busy WWE Hall of Famers are adding yet another project to their extensive resumes, and this time, they're competing to give back. The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, are set to compete in a charity game hosted by YouTube's biggest star, Mr. Beast, and comedian Kevin Hart.

Mr. Beast revealed the game would be documented in a video on his YouTube channel in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. He noted the video will drop on January 7, the same day as the second season of his Amazon Prime reality competition series, "Beast Games." The star posted a photo of all the competitors posing in blue tracksuits, and Nikki and Brie can be seen beside him in the front row of celebrities.

"To celebrate Beast Games 2 dropping next Wednesday me and Kevin Hart gathered 30 celebrities to compete for $1,000,000 for charity!" Mr. Beast posted. He did not offer further details of the celebrity competition.

The Bella Twins will be competing alongside other celebrities such as Diplo, Steve-O, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Paris Hilton, and more. The Hall of Famers didn't reveal more about the competition on their X account either, choosing to re-post Mr. Beast's initial reveal.

In addition to their various other projects and entrepreneurial efforts, Nikki has been keeping busy in the WWE ring. She returned to action at the 2025 Royal Rumble as well as Evolution 2 in July after initially retiring in 2019. Most recently, she's been feuding with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, after turning heel on her former friend in November. Fans have been clamoring for Brie's return to the ring, but the Hall of Famer has given no official word on if that will actually ever happen, though has said she does want one last run.