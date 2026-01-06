AAA's Konnan Believes Other Promotions Are 'Behind The Times' In One Specific Way

Konnan has discussed how many pro wrestling promotions have missed the mark by not putting on more mixed tag team matches.

AAA is one of the few major promotions to have a mixed tag team title, which Konnan revealed on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast that he had tried to get other promotions to adopt in the past.

"It started in AAA and I think there's a lot of things you can do with it, and we have proven that in AAA. When I was in MLW, when I was in TNA and other promotions, I tried to get them to do it, but nobody would do it. They were so afraid of, you know, women on men violence. And I would always say, 'Well, how about Wonder Woman?' And nobody says anything, or the women in the Avengers, you know, I go, you can do cool [things]," he said.

Konnan praised AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions and WWE stars, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page, who he feels have done a great job of entertaining crowds. He further explained how Mexican promotions use mixed tag team matches to generate more heat, noting that other promotions are lagging in that regard.

"And I think right now, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green have done a great job especially like in vignettes and during the match they're very entertaining and but still you very rarely see — where in Mexico you do see it — but you will very rarely see if ever not even rarely see if ever in WWE a man beating up a woman where in Mexico. We'll do it to get heat and people buy it. I just think that we're behind. We're behind the times on that, the other promotions," added Konnan.

WWE previously had the Mixed Match Challenge, a mixed tag team tournament, but has rarely featured mixed tag team matches since, with the most recent being the AJ Lee-CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins clash.