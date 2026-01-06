WWE Star Joe Hendry Set For TNA Return

After making multiple appearances on the brand throughout 2025, Joe Hendry officially signed with "WWE NXT" last November, making him a full-time member of the roster after his deal expired with TNA last year. However, before continuing to grow his career with WWE, it seems like Hendry will be returning to his roots this month, as The Hardys revealed on Tuesday morning that the Scotsman will appear at TNA Genesis on Saturday, January 17.

BREAKING: As revealed by The Hardys this morning, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be appearing at #TNAGenesis LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas! Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8! pic.twitter.com/oYweYW4HJE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 6, 2026

TNA Genesis will occur two days after the promotion's first ever episode of Thursday Night "iMPACT!" on AMC, which also takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center. After months of speculation, TNA announced its new multi-year TV partnership with AMC last December, with two-hour episodes of "iMPACT!" set to air live on the network throughout 2026. Despite being confirmed for TNA Genesis, whether Hendry will be involved in a match at the show or appear on the episode of "iMPACT!" beforehand remains uncertain.

With Hendry already having a great deal of experience on the developmental brand, it's been reported that WWE is preparing to call him up to the main roster, as he recently competed on the holiday edition of "WWE SmackDown" and made a surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.