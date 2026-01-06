Mike Santana Reflects On Wrestling Journey With New TNA-AMC Deal Set To Kick In
Mike Santana originally established himself in TNA while the promotion was still known as IMPACT Wrestling, before going on to AEW for a run, to now being back in TNA. Last year, Santana had a brief run with the TNA World Championship, but according to him in an interview with Fightful, he's currently excited about the new year and what lies ahead.
"I'm a firm believer in manifestation, right? And when you believe in yourself and you speak out loud, you put truth and power behind those words," Santana proclaimed, adding that he believes in earning what he has and that he's gone out into the industry and proved that he is who he believes he is. "I made it really known to everybody like: this is who I am, this is who I'm working to become, and let's get it!"
TNA finally secured a major television deal just before 2025 wrapped up, and will now have their weekly program, "TNA iMPACT!" aired on AMC. In light of all of his excitement for 2026, Mike Santana also expressed how important the deal with AMC is for him.
Mike Santana believes that the hard work will only begin once AMC starts airing TNA iMPACT!
"It means a lot, man, and it goes back, again, to what we just spoke about, as far as like believing in who I say I am, right?" he said. "I think I've been putting in my absolute best. ... The hard work is paying off every day."
Santana further expressed how thankful he is to be a part of everything with AMC and TNA, but proclaimed that when TNA airs it's first show with AMC, the real work will begin. "I knew there were some rumblings about things that I head heard about," Santana added when asked about when he first heard about the deal, while cautioning that everything in wrestling is "all talk" until it becomes concrete. "I went into it with that same mindset of like: 'Alright, all of this sounds good, but let's see the action now. Let's see what comes of all this.'"
Despite being cautious, Santana claimed that once the announcement was made, he became excited and now looks forward to TNA having an opportunity to tell stories on a bigger stage. It was recently revealed that Santana will challenge Frankie Kazarian for the TNT World Heavyweight Championship on the debut episode of "iMPACT!" on AMC.
