Mike Santana Reflects On Wrestling Journey With New TNA-AMC Deal Set To Kick In

Mike Santana originally established himself in TNA while the promotion was still known as IMPACT Wrestling, before going on to AEW for a run, to now being back in TNA. Last year, Santana had a brief run with the TNA World Championship, but according to him in an interview with Fightful, he's currently excited about the new year and what lies ahead.

"I'm a firm believer in manifestation, right? And when you believe in yourself and you speak out loud, you put truth and power behind those words," Santana proclaimed, adding that he believes in earning what he has and that he's gone out into the industry and proved that he is who he believes he is. "I made it really known to everybody like: this is who I am, this is who I'm working to become, and let's get it!"

TNA finally secured a major television deal just before 2025 wrapped up, and will now have their weekly program, "TNA iMPACT!" aired on AMC. In light of all of his excitement for 2026, Mike Santana also expressed how important the deal with AMC is for him.