TNA's Mike Santana Discusses Thought Process Behind His World Title Loss

Mike Santana's TNA world title loss was a controversial one, which had many scratching their heads, and the TNA star has detailed his emotions after losing to Frankie Kazarian.

A few weeks after beginning his first reign as TNA World Champion, Santana lost the title on the November 13 edition of Impact after Kazarian cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy and pinned the former AEW star in no time. In an interview with "Fightful Wrestling," Santana explained that despite being unhappy about losing the title, he feels it was done to get a reaction from the crowd.

"Again, we're here to evoke emotion, right? We're here to tell stories. And I think it was just another opportunity for people to like get behind me, you know what I mean? And I think that's exactly the case, like going into this new era of TNA. Was I happy about it? Absolutely not. But I'm a student of the game, and I know that sometimes you got to go through the gutter to get to the glory. And I'm a firm believer in that," he said. "If anything, it made me want it even more, and it's made me work even harder. And I think that when the time comes and I become two-time world champion, god bless whoever is coming at me after that, 'cause they're in for one for sure."

Santana's disappointment could end soon as he has a shot at reclaiming the TNA World Championship, on a historic night for TNA — the promotion's debut on AMC on January 15. The match between Santana and Kazarian was originally scheduled to take place at Genesis on January 17, but will now occur two days earlier, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The show will also see another title match as the X-Division Champion will put his title on the line against Myron Reed.