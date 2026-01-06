NJPW Marks Return Of IWGP Heavyweight Championship As Yota Tsuji Retires Prior Titles

Just a few days after retiring from professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 20, it was back to work for NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi as he also addressed the title situation. After some deliberation, he gave his blessing to Tsuji to restore the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, as well as merge the lineage of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship between 2021 and 2026 into the already established V4 title. "Now that the lineages are connected, I expect you to lead NJPW into a new world with the title," Tanahashi said to Tsuji "Are you ready?" Tsuji said he was ready, and that the restored version of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship is a belt worth dying for.

Tsuji and Tanahashi also confirmed some other changes regarding how the IWGP Heavyweight and Global Heavyweight Championships will be defended. For the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, that title will be defended solely in Japan and will only be fought over by the best that NJPW has to offer. Tsuji even went as far as to say that he would boycott any and all events where, if it is on the line, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship is not in the main event.

As for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, the clue is in the name according to "Gene Blast" as that will be the title which will be defended internationally, as well as any invading forces from other companies. This effectively means that when it comes to the relationships between NJPW, AEW, and CMLL, it will be the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship that will appear on cards like Forbidden Door or Fantastica Mania, with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship remaining in Japan for NJPW contracted talent. Tsuji has already made it very clear about his feeling about the relationship between NJPW and AEW, but using the titles in this way is his vision of keeping NJPW as a global brand, while also keeping the focus and tradition within his own country.