Asuka Posts Positive Reaction To Kabuki Warriors Losing WWE Women's Tag Titles On Raw

Last night on the first "WWE Raw" of the year, the 56-day Women's Tag Team Title reign of the Kabuki Warriors came to an end when they were defeated by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to open the show. Despite her championship reign being short lived, Asuka took to social media to share an optimistic perspective to the Kabuki Warriors' future following the loss to Ripley and SKY.

"Happy New Year! We've got another chance to seize the championship and break even more records. My believers, change your mundane perspective, and the view before you will transform. Negative people are just too gloomy. I can't stand them."

Negative people are just too gloomy. I can't stand them 🫰🤡 pic.twitter.com/Ud6DPpVfpc — The legendary Empress ASUKA / 伝説のASUKA皇后 (@WWEAsuka) January 6, 2026

Although Asuka is hoping for Kairi Sane and herself to receive a rematch for the titles in the near future, it's uncertain if another former set of Women's Tag Team Champions will get the opportunity before them. Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss claimed that they're next in line for the titles regardless of who emerged victorious on Monday. Ripley and SKY already fought Flair and Bliss in tag team action last month on "Raw," but the match ended in no contest after the Kabuki Warriors interfered.

In addition to Flair and Bliss, other teams in the division are looking to earn an opportunity to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles, including Bayley and Lyra Valkyria as well as Lash Legend and Nia Jax, both of which locked up with the Kabuki Warriors late last year.