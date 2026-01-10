Harley Cameron Reflects On First AEW Title Win

Amidst a stacked tournament lineup, the pairing of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defied the odds and soared to the finals, ultimately defeating Mina Shirakawa and "Timeless" Toni Storm to claim the newly-minted AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. According to Cameron, this title win, which occurred at "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming," comes as a special marker for not only the history of All Elite Wrestling, but also her personal in-ring career.

"I think that it represents faith in you as a competitor as a performer," Cameron told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Also, it was definitely a moment, as you were referring to before, like are there moments where it kind of clicks that you're like it was worth it. Being with Willow, who I absolutely adore, getting to make history together and being the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions is something that I am like 'Wow.' There's ups and downs in life, and there's ebbs and flows in the business in general, but there's monumental moments like this that you go 'Well, no one can take that away from me' and that no matter which way the journey goes, there's moments that you can look back and be proud of. I'm so elated that I get to have that moment."

Following their initial celebration at Winter Is Coming, Cameron and Nightingale held another one after they conquered Mercedes Mone and Athena in their first title defense at AEW Worlds End. For Nightingale, this victory came with the added opportunity to challenge, and then best, Mone for the AEW TBS Championship on the following episode of "Dynamite." Meanwhile, Cameron is motivated to work even harder for herself and Nightingale going forward.

