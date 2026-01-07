Booker T Thinks Chris Jericho Could Face Logan Paul In WWE

Chris Jericho's WWE return appears all but certain, with many suggesting potential feuds for him. Booker T has explained why he believes Logan Paul could be a great opponent for the former AEW star.

The WWE NXT commentator recently discussed who could face Jericho if he rejoins WWE on his "Hall of Fame" show, with the name at the forefront of Booker T's mind being Logan Paul. He argued that Paul is a mirror image of Jericho, claiming the two are similar in many ways.

"Oh, man, that would be such a great [match]. Because you know that they're almost like mirror images from a perspective, from a working perspective too, you know, with turning and flips and whatnot, you know. If I had the pen for one night, I think I would write it like that," said Booker T. "For me, I don't know why that kind of like just jumped out at me, [with] those two. I see Logan Paul, like I say, being a mirror image of Chris Jericho when he came in, as far as his wrestling prowess, you know, his mic skills, his arrogance, you know, so much of those two guys remind me of each other. So I think that's what it is more than anything."

The WWE legend further drew parallels between the two, arguing that Jericho was once in the position Paul is in right now in WWE.

"Once upon a time, Jericho was Logan Paul," he said. "Jericho can still go out there and you know float in the middle of the ring. So I think that's where this matchup would really play big, big big dividends at WrestleMania."

While Booker T would like to see Jericho and Paul face each other, fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray would prefer the two to team up alongside two other WWE stars. Jericho has also been complimentary of Paul's entry into the world of professional wrestling, claiming that the addition of celebrities like Paul brings more eyeballs to the product.