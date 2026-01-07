Former AEW Star Alex Abrahantes Reacts To Contract Expiration

Earlier this week, news emerged that AEW had parted ways with three talents following the expirations of their contracts. And though the departures included well known wrestlers such as Mercedes Martinez and Matt Taven, arguably the most surprising departure was that of Alex Abrahantes, who had worked with the promotion since it began in 2019 as both a Spanish commentator and hype man/manager for current and former AEW luchadors such as Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Komander, and Hologram.

On Tuesday, Abrahantes took to X to thank fans for their support while also posting a minute and forty three second video discussing his departure from AEW. Abrahantes expressed no ill will towards AEW nor owner Tony Khan, instead expressing gratitude to Khan for allowing him to live his dream, and while referring to his AEW co-workers as "family." Aside from that, Abrahantes spent most of the video delivering an optimistic message to fans about never giving up on their goals.

"When I was younger, I made a vow that someday I would make it and be able to share this exact message with you, that if you work hard, believe in yourself, and don't take the criticisms of others and don't let other people believe or think about you hold you down and kill your dreams...I can tell you from experience, reaching your dream is 100% worth it," Abrahantes said.

"There's going to be ups, there's going to be downs, but as long as you believe in yourself, as long as you work hard, as long as you're a good person, and as long as you never give up, you're going to see those dreams through, and trust me, it's totally worth it. So as for me, I'm not giving up on myself, and I'm certainly not going to be giving up on you. So this is a 'See ya later.'"