Former ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez & More Reportedly Depart AEW

It appears Chris Jericho isn't the only member of the AEW roster to see his contract expire at the turn of the year. Fightful Select reports that Alex Abrahantes, Matt Taven, and Mercedes Martinez are no longer under contract, and have been subsequently removed from the AEW roster page, making them all free agents.

Of the three, Abrahantes had been the most prominently featured on TV as of late, having served as the manager for several AEW and CMLL luchadors, including Hologram, Komander, Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Neon. Having been with AEW since the promotion first launched in 2019, Abrahantes initially worked in a commentary role for AEW's Spanish commentary team; he would later assume an onscreen role as the translator and "hype man" for the Lucha Brothers until the duo departed for WWE in early 2025.

Martinez first wrestled for AEW in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All Out 2019 before signing with WWE; after being released from WWE in 2021, she joined AEW full-time in January 2022. It would prove to be Martinez' most successful year working under Tony Khan, as she transitioned to Khan's recently purchased Ring of Honor and won the ROH Women's World Championship from Deonna Purrazzo. After dropping the title to Athena at Final Battle 2022, Martinez' work became more sporadic for AEW and ROH, and she spent all of 2025 working outside the promotion on the independent scene. She announced last week that 2026 would be her final year as an active competitor.

Former ROH and TNA star Taven joined AEW in 2022 alongside Kingdom tag team partner Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, with Taven and Bennett subsequently joining the Undisputed Kingdom stable alongside Adam Cole, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong in late 2023. Taven and Bennett would win the ROH Tag Team Championships during the run, but were later phased out after Undisputed Kingdom quietly dissolved into the Paragon late last year. It is unclear whether Bennett's contract has also expired alongside Taven's.