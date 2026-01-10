Kyle Fletcher's AEW Career Has Transformed Since 2023

From humble beginnings in Australia to becoming a champion in AEW, Kyle Fletcher has ascended to the upper echelon of the pro wrestling industry. Many of the most significant steps in his journey have occurred just over the last few years, with Fletcher simultaneously joining The Don Callis Family and moving from the tag division to singles competition in 2023.

The move was necessitated by an injury, as Fletcher's longtime Aussie Open partner Mark Davis hurt his wrist while the duo was challenging FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream 2023, just a few months after signing with the promotion full-time. A few weeks later, Fletcher revealed he had joined up with Don Callis, becoming the fifth wrestler to side with the stable.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Fletcher discussed the challenges of moving from tag matches to singles wrestling, with one of the biggest differences being the collaboration of tag wrestling versus the isolation of singles. "When you're a singles wrestler, and you're doing your own promos and your own matches, a lot of the creative stuff just comes from your own brain. So I think I had a lot of stuff to get over, where I was second-guessing my own ideas and opinions, because it was just all my brain child."

Thankfully for Fletcher, it wouldn't take him long to get over some of those early bumps, but he didn't do it entirely alone.