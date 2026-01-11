Eric Bischoff Offers Bleak Prognosis For AEW Amidst WBD Sale

With the future of Warner Bros. Discovery still in flux after a series of bids by the likes of Comcast, Paramount Skydance, and the apparent current favorite in Netflix, the fate of AEW is also up in the air, at least in terms of its broadcast future. And while nothing is expected to change until at least 2028, with AEW CEO Tony Khan recently expressing excitement about its current status with TBS, TNT, and HBO Max, the ultimate resolution could still be unfavorable for Khan and AEW, at least according to former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff.

On "83 Weeks," Bischoff was asked, if he were AEW, if he had a preference between Paramount or Netflix to which he responded with classic "Eazy E" candor. "It's like do I want to get run over by a bus or a dumptruck?" he said, adding, "I don't have a good answer for that." Never one to hold back, Bischoff continued, offering up what he sees as the reality of a situation that not very many people truly understand through and through. "First of all, I don't really think we know what the real deal is between WBD and AEW," Bischoff said. "We know Dave Meltzer's version of it but that's all we know. Let's start with that. So, we're talking about, at least in my opinion, a kind of phantom-esque contract to begin with."

As is often the case in the wrestling world, there have been whispers about some sort of plot involving WWE's parent company, TKO, and Netflix to do away with AEW as part of an eventual deal, with WWE programming now even more prevalent on Netflix than ever with WWE's content library now exclusive to the streaming platform in the United States. That, however, Bischoff says is, at least for now, nothing to take seriously. "Yeah, there's all this behind the scenes, nefarious, kind of, you know, John Clancy kind of clandestine communications between [Paramount Skydance CEO] David Allison and TKO and whomever. 'This AEW thing, let's see if we can maneuver a way to get rid of that.' Yeah, maybe."