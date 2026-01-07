WWE's Drew McIntyre Says 3 Stages Of Hell 'Feels Like The Biggest Match Of My Career'

For months, Drew McIntyre has been chasing after Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship, coming up short time and time again. But he has one more chance this weekend in Germany, as he challenges Rhodes in a 3 Stages of Hell match. Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, McIntyre made it clear that this opportunity could be make or break for him.

"Friday feels like the biggest match of my career?" McIntyre tweeted. "All the talk. All the mind games. Everything over the last 2 years means nothing if I leave Germany without the belt. A new era....This is it."

McIntyre's tweet also featured a near minute and a half long video, taken just before he made his entrance for a match during WWE's Holiday tour. McIntyre further explained why winning this match is so important to him, as he not only looks to regain the title, but looks to usher in a new era of change.

"It's now or never," McIntyre said. "You can't have a new era unless it's a change at the top, or it's just really the same thing. And everyone seems fine with that, Cody at the top. They protect all the time, protect their golden boy, cause he's safe. I'm not safe. I'm dangerous, but that's tje kind of era I want to bring, unpredictability. Cody, you did a hell of a job as champion, especially when you finished the story.

"But it's the same...we need a change, not just for the company, for the fans. We need change from you Cody. I've broken you, mentally, next I'm going to break you physically. I'm sending you to the dark. Whether you realize it or not, you're the Batman, but I'm Bane. If you could climb out of that dark hole when I beat you and take everything from you, you're going to return a better Cody Rhodes than ever before...I feel unbeatable. Because if I am defeated Friday, I don't know who the hell I am."