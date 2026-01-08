Mark Henry Believes Former WWE Champion Needs To 'Remind Everybody How Good He Is'

WWE legend Mark Henry has discussed how former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has to showcase his true self in 2026.

McIntyre is currently in a feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, which Henry recently discussed on "Busted Open." "The World's Strongest Man" feels that McIntyre has to move away from being only entertaining to becoming a champion and "the guy" in the promotion.

"Drew needs a moment of being 'the guy,' so he can remind everybody like how good he is, one. Two, build up heat, and you want to see that title being taken off of him. Like, that's the important thing in wrestling. We went away from what becomes important, and we want to do what's just entertaining. Yeah, you want to have entertainment, but have entertainment throughout the entire show, but have the meat of the company be based around the title. That's just the way that I look at it. That's the way I was taught, and I want to see the emphasis around the title be held at a high regard in just your everyday, mundane wrestling," Henry said.

Henry also boldly predicted that he wants to see McIntyre defeat Cody and become the Undisputed WWE Champion in 2026, which could happen on this week's "WWE SmackDown" when they will face in a Three Stages of Hell match. McIntyre has held the world title on three occasions in his WWE career — the WWE Championship, now known as the Undisputed WWE Championship — twice, and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship once. His first two reigns of the world title came in 2020, the first at WrestleMania 36, which he lost to Randy Orton, and later won it back from him. His most recent world title reign was the World Heavyweight title, which was a short-lived one — a matter of a few minutes as Damian Priest cashed in on his contract at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, just seconds after McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins.