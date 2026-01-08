Former WWE & AEW Star Saraya Explains Why John Cena's Retirement Match Was 'Poetic'

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has spoken about John Cena's final match in WWE and how it had a poetic ending.

Many fans were disappointed to see Cena lose in his final match, but Saraya explained on her "Rulebreakers With Saraya" podcast why the finish, where Cena tapped out, made for a fitting end to the 17-time world champion's career.

"John Cena just — he's one of the best or is the best storyteller, I think, in wrestling. I think his psychology and everything is so fu**ing good. And I already went in there with the mindset that he was going to lose anyway," she said. "John has this moniker where he's like, 'never give up.' It's a poetic kind of thing [Cena tapping out]. I understand a lot of people are mad about it, and I understand where John is, 'cause I think he went on a podcast afterwards and was just like, you know, like I did try until the bitter end kind of thing, and I'm going out with my pride or whatever. I thought it was really well done. Of course, I was like — it felt like deflated when he lost, even though, in my head, I knew that you know he was probably going to pass the torch to Gunther."

Paige pointed out that Gunther defeating Cena earned Gunther significant heat, which was evident from the fan reaction later on, and added that there aren't many heels like Gunther anymore. She added that she was impressed by the story that Gunther and Cena told in the match, but was sad to see Cena retire. While she would've liked Cena to face WWE legend Kurt Angle in his final match, she agrees that the right call was to have Gunther be his final opponent, as WWE now has a "monster heel" in Gunther.