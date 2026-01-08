WWE Raw Main Event Reminded Tommy Dreamer Of Classic WCW Match

Bron Breakker came ever so close to winning his first world title in WWE this past week in his match with CM Punk, and despite the loss, Tommy Dreamer was mighty impressed with him.

Breakker ran Punk, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, close in his match on "WWE Raw," but lost after Punk landed a knee and then the GTS. Dreamer praised the match and the performances of both stars, singling out Breakker in particular

"I thought that match with Bron Breakker and CM Punk was next level. The people were standing, and it was one of the biggest matches of Bron Breakker's career," said Dreamer on "Busted Open." "He main evented a show that drew 15,000 sold out people in Brooklyn, and yes, I know there's a champion and a challenger, but that challenger was a big part of it, and yes, there was other things, matches advertised, but that's the big one that had advertisement for over three weeks. And I looked at that match where he got every moment, even when things got messed up, he didn't panic, he showed poise, he showed I'm listening, but I'm also, you know, I didn't just jump right up after the Frankensteiner, and I laid there and I waited."

Dreamer drew parallels between the Breakker–Punk clash and the Ric Flair–Sting match at Clash of the Champions in 1988. That match put the spotlight on Sting after he held Flair to a 45-minute draw, and Dreamer believes Breakker had a similar moment in his match with Punk.

"That match helped elevate him, and it reminded me of Sting versus Ric Flair in the 45-minute draw of Clash of Champions. Sting did not win that match that night, but at the end of the day, Sting was born, and I thought Bron Breakker was born to be a main eventer at this moment," stated Dreamer.

The hardcore legend feels both Breakker and Punk benefited in the match, stating that both stars were over at the end of it.