Arn Anderson Looks Back On The Evolution Of Sting

While Sting and Arn Anderson may not be thought of as rivals in the same way Sting and Ric Flair are, there's no questioning that the two were often intertwined throughout their careers. During their time in WCW, Sting and Anderson squared off numerous times thanks to Anderson's allegiances with The Four Horsemen or Dangerous Alliance, stables Sting often found himself at odds with. Though it's unclear if they ever worked together during the time, both Sting and Anderson were under the WWE umbrella during Sting's short-lived run with the promotion in 2014/2015. And during his famous AEW debut, Sting came face to face with none other than Anderson, in a nod to their long history together.

As such, there's few more equipped than Anderson to describe how Sting evolved as a performer throughout his Hall of Fame career. And during a recent interview with "Denise Salcedo" at the same convention where Sting appeared in full face paint for the final time, Anderson did just that.

"Well, when he first started, he was from [the] west coast, so he had that west coast look," Anderson said. "He was tan, blonde hair...the crew cut and all that. And it morphed into Sting the aquamarine/pink/bright yellow.

"Anything that would light the ring up when he stepped through the ropes, that's who he became. And as his look evolved, his talent evolved. And the one thing the guy had was a professionalism that would spill over to any match had with anybody. I think you'll say 'What a pro. Sting is a pro.'"

