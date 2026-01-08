Willow Nightingale Pokes Fun At AEW Dynamite Technical Mishap

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" may have ended with a Lights Out Match, but there were several points during the show where the lights appeared to actually be out. That included the start of the Lights Out Match where "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook, though the problems appeared to start during Willow Nightingale's TBS Championship celebration one hour earlier.

It'll come to the shock of no one, however, that the always positive Nightingale found the bright side during her darkly lit segment. Taking to X about an hour after "Dynamite" went off the air, the new TBS Champion poked fun at the lighting mishap, while also putting herself over in the process.

"The lights were just intimidated because they could never shine as bright as me *AIR HORN BLAST*," Nightingale said.

The lighting problems did little to prevent Nightingale from having a good time, especially after she called former TBS Champion Mercedes Mone down to the ring for the celebration. A furious Mone tried to ruin things, only to wind up falling face first into a cake, leading to Nightingale powerbombing Mone into said cake to close out the festivities.

The segment is the latest in a series of positive developments for Nightingale. Not only did she regain the TBS Championship from Mone, but she is also one-half of the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions alongside Babes of Wrath partner Harley Cameron, and she recently reunited with former tag team partner, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, ending over two years of bad blood between them.