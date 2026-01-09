Former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Said To Be Dealing With Injury

This past November at Saturday Night's Main Event, Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship reign came to an end at 302 days after losing to Jade Cargill in just five minutes. Since being defeated, many fans have questioned what the future holds for Stratton, as she's not been seen in the ring since losing the title, but according to a new report, the 26-year-old has not been left off television on purpose.

On Friday's edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer stated that Stratton has been out of action due to a legitimate injury, though the specifics of her absence have not been revealed. Despite being hurt, Stratton did join WWE stars such as Randy Orton and Liv Morgan to promote the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in December, and has continued to be active on social media where she often posts about training in the gym. However, Stratton has yet to provide an update on the nature of her injury, with the timetable for her return also being unknown.

After Saturday Night's Main Event, it was reported that Cargill had been scheduled to win the WWE Women's Championship since the beginning of last year, though it remains uncertain if her surprisingly quick victory over Stratton was due to the injury, or just to showcase her dominance as a newer star. Earlier this month, Stratton's name was also linked to the Royal Rumble, with Fightful Select claiming that she's expected to be in Saudi Arabia for the event. That said, with there being a lack of information regarding Stratton's injury, time will tell if she'll be cleared to compete at the Royal Rumble.