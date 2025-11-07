Recent WWE Title Change Was Reportedly Planned At The Start Of 2025

After 302 days, Tiffany Stratton's time as the WWE Women's Champion is up, and it's now time for the storm of century, Jade Cargill, to take over the women's division. After their fifth and highest-profile entanglement at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, in less than six minutes, Cargill earned her first singles world championship since joining the company in 2023. The plan for this title change has been in the cards for some time, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It's been reported that since the start of this year, Cargill was scheduled to be the next in line to carry the top singles title for the women on "WWE SmackDown." Cargill's chase for the Women's Championship began after winning this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament. After multiple failed attempts and a nasty gash above her eye, she finally conquered her goal.

Before the title changed hands, Stratton had been in the midst of a dominant reign, with a 24-match winning streak. She also permanently stamped "Tiffy Time" in the history books, achieving the single longest reign with that title, surpassing IYO SKY (245), Ronda Rousey (231), Rhea Ripley (97), and Nikki Cross (32), who each previously held the Women's Championship.

As to what the plans are moving forward in Cargill's domineering run, writer Dave Meltzer predicted that the new champion will eventually be revisited by an old friend and former tag team partner/champion, Bianca Belair. "The EST" hasn't competed in the ring since breaking her finger (in three places as well as the joint) at WrestleMania 41 this past April. Despite reports that she won't be back until early 2026, there is a possibility that Belair might return sooner.